Alignment Growth Partners with Live Entertainment and Venue Technology Provider, PMY Group

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Growth Management ("Alignment Growth"), an investment firm focused on growth-stage, privately held media and entertainment companies, today announced an investment in PMY Group ("PMY"), a premier international venue, events, and infrastructure technology solutions firm.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, PMY is a full-service technology solutions company that supports venues and major events to enhance their infrastructure, experience, and intelligence. Founded in 2009 with a focus on stadiums, the company has diversified to service more than 1,000 clients across 15 countries, with a blue-chip roster of some of the most well-known global events and venues, including LIV Golf, The Open Championship, Tennis Australia, Olympic organizing committees, and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, to name a few. The investment from Alignment Growth further strengthens PMY's expansion into the North American market.

Founded in 2021 by media and entertainment industry veterans Alex Iosilevich, Kevin Tsujihara, and Jeff Bewkes, Alignment Growth employs a thematic approach to identify and partner with category-leading media and entertainment companies poised for growth. The investment in PMY marks Alignment Growth's eighth investment out of its inaugural fund. Following the transaction, Mr. Tsujihara will join PMY's Board of Directors.

"Our investment in PMY is reflective of Alignment Growth's strong belief in the growth of experiential entertainment and the live events sector," said Mr. Tsujihara. "As technology solutions for modern venues become more complex and operators focus on providing exceptional fan experiences, we see ongoing opportunities for outsourced service providers. As a leader in enhancing the way people operate and experience public venues, places, and major events, PMY is well-positioned to benefit from these tailwinds."

By partnering with Alignment Growth, PMY looks to build on the strong organic growth and accretive acquisitions the company has already achieved.

"As a trusted partner for venues, major events, and infrastructure builders around the world, PMY understands the importance of having a highly experienced and deeply knowledgeable business partner," said Paul Yeomans, Founder and CEO of PMY. "The decades of experience in the industry and extensive professional networks that Alignment Growth brings will catalyze a new phase of growth for PMY, and we are excited to embark on this next chapter with Kevin and the team."

About Alignment Growth

Alignment Growth is an investment manager focused on growth-stage, privately held companies across media and entertainment. Leveraging its leadership team's multi-decade track record of operating, strategy, and dealmaking experience as senior executives of global Fortune 500 companies, Alignment Growth provides value-added capital solutions to entrepreneurs seeking to build world-class businesses and takes a highly engaged approach, partnering with management teams and founders to help achieve their growth ambitions and create lasting shareholder value.

For more information, visit: www.alignmentgrowth.com.

About PMY Group

PMY is a global leader in providing technology solutions that optimise the operations, experiences and intelligence of venues and major events. Originating in stadium technology and innovation in Melbourne, Australia PMY now serves over 1,000 clients in 15 countries. With technical expertise across the full smart technology ecosystem PMY provides a one-stop shop for clients navigating the ever complex and challenging technology market landscape. Delivering this global prowess locally, and flexibly, has seen PMY become a trusted partner for high-profile projects, including SoFi Stadium, Wimbledon, Olympic organising committees, The Open Championship golf, the New York Mets, the US Tennis Association, LIV Golf, various World Cups, and more. PMY has established itself as a cornerstone in the world of live environments and continues to invest to maintain its market leading technology expertise.

For more information, visit www.pmygroup.com.

