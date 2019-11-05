Alignment Healthcare Taps Welltok for Proprietary Consumer Database

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Healthcare, one of four "Best Insurance Companies" in 2020 for Medicare Advantage in the state of California by U.S. News & World Report, announced today a partnership with Welltok, an enterprise SaaS company, to support its ambitious growth goals. The innovative health plan is on track to double its geographic footprint by 2020, which requires keeping member satisfaction high. Through this partnership, Alignment will leverage Welltok's advanced analytics and proprietary consumer database, including social determinants of health data, to more accurately predict members at risk for disenrollment and conduct proactive outreach to improve member services.

"While we thrive on our personal connections with our members, we recognize that there is a host of information outside of the health care system that we could be leveraging to better serve them," said John Kao, CEO, Alignment Healthcare. "By tapping Welltok's robust set of consumer data points and predictive models, we hope to understand our members at a deeper level and engage better with them."

Welltok's database will supplement the information that Alignment already has, including eligibility, claims and encounter data. Over the past decade, Welltok has amassed a database of 275 million individuals and 800 variables, including social determinants of health like food security, financial stability, job status and more. The company leverages machine learning to create data patterns that reveal risks and needs by running 1,000 predictive models a minute.

The insights from Welltok more accurately reveal member pain points and their preferred method of engagement. Key predictors used to identify at-risk members include health care services utilization, financial factors, available competitive plan options, demographics and social determinants of health.

"To gain better insight into the addressable needs of their populations, Alignment wanted a more holistic view," said Rob Scavo, president and chief operating officer of Welltok. "We are proud to be supporting such an innovative and vibrant health plan, and continue growing together with aligned values and goals."

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We've created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail. With offices and care centers across the country, Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options to California residents through Alignment Health Plan, and partners with select health plans in North Carolina and Florida to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit alignmenthealthcare.com.

ABOUT WELLTOK

Welltok is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the healthcare industry's leading consumer activation platform. Welltok's solutions empower leading health plans, employers, providers and public entities to connect consumers with personalized health improvement resources, making it easy and rewarding for consumers to complete actions that optimize their health and wellbeing. Only Welltok leverages a machine-learning, multi-channel approach proven to help innovative organizations power growth and retention initiatives, improve healthcare value, and streamline the consumer experience, while upholding the highest security and compliance standards. Follow on Twitter on @Welltok.com.

