AlignRx Consulting Rebrands as Navion, Continues to Elevate Pharmacy Benefits Solutions to New Heights

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlignRx Consulting, a leader in the pharmacy benefit consulting space, is rebranding as Navion, reflecting the company's evolution in delivering industry-leading pharmacy benefit solutions. Navion is positioned to provide expanded expertise and ongoing support that drives innovative, future-focused pharmacy benefits for self-funded clients and partners.

Navion

In addition to the brand changes, several pharmacists have joined the Navion team to bolster its clinical capabilities. Navion is also expanding its proficiency with data and analytics, which will translate into more strategic recommendations and deeper insights and aligning their national sales team to support clients and partners in the market.

"Our commitment to building upon our foundation of integrity and independence and further simplifying the management of pharmacy benefit costs is at the core of Navion's mission," says Kevin Kobielski, president of Navion. "Navion is a growing team of pharmacy industry leaders, clinicians and financial experts that is unmatched in the market. We will continue to leverage our extensive pharmacy expertise and top-rated PBM partnerships to ensure our clients receive exceptional value and results."

Pharmacy benefits are layered in complexity. Properly navigating them requires more than a traditional consulting approach. The specialists at Navion have carved out a unique position at the heart of this intricate landscape — connecting solutions that drive results for self-funded groups, TPAs, brokers, benefit consultants, health plans, PBMs and others. Their ability to lower costs, streamline benefits, simplify complexities and make critical pharmacy connections opens new pathways for clients and partners.

The strength of Navion's PBM and vendor relationships delivers proven cost-containment solutions, saving clients an average of 30% annually. Looking ahead, Navion is reimagining the future of pharmacy benefits as a comprehensive, end-to-end partnership in which clients are guided through every corner of the industry. The need for this type of solution is evidenced by Navion's growth, as it was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2023 and 2024. It was also recognized by Buffalo Business First as one of the Best Places to Work in Western New York.

"We're connecting clients with innovative pharmacy benefits, solutions and partners," says Navion chief revenue officer Kiley Ward. "We want our clients to be able to navigate the industry with clarity and confidence, and our 98% client retention rate reflects that we've been successful in that endeavor. Navion creates pharmacy connections that matter now and into the future with a focus on what's next."

