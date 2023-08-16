AlignRx Consulting Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that AlignRx Consulting ranks No. 898 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

AlignRx partners with benefit consultants, employer groups, TPAs and health plans to offer pharmacy solutions and insights that improve performance, drive savings and deliver better outcomes across the pharmacy benefits value chain. With a robust Rx consulting team — made up of industry experts, data analysts and clinical pharmacists with decades of industry expertise and complete pharmacy landscape command — AlignRx develops creative cost-containment opportunities to optimize pharmacy spend and value, recover owed dollars and ensure PBMs are meeting contractual guarantees.

"Our growth, and this recognition, is proof of the tremendous demand among payers for solutions that lower costs without compromising the quality of care. Striking that balance is not an easy thing to accomplish, but our incredibly knowledgeable team makes it easy for groups and their benefit partners," shares AlignRx CEO Kevin Kobielski.

The Inc. 5000 measures three-year revenue growth. To earn its spot on the list, AlignRx posted revenue growth of over 650% from 2019-2022. It also maintains a client retention rate of 98%. AlignRx supports payers representing 350,000 lives and provides average client savings of 20%.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

AlignRx is part of Goodroot, a community of companies focused on reinventing healthcare — and the systems that no longer serve us.

"There is really no one else like Kevin Kobielski and his team that I have encountered in three decades in healthcare," says Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury. "In an industry where rising costs are a given, AlignRx is able to turn the tides for every organization that engages them. Through innovation and dogged persistence, AlignRx is carving a new path for the healthcare industry — one built around a fair cost of care. Ranking so highly on the Inc. 5000 reflects their momentum and the change they are making in the industry."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this list gives the founders of top businesses credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Goodroot

Goodroot is a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. With a shared mission of increasing affordability and access in healthcare, Goodroot provides business infrastructure to help visionary healthcare professionals launch their own companies to fix chronic problems in the system. Goodroot's affiliate companies — AlignRx, Breez, CoeoRx, Emry Health, Nuwae, Penstock, RemedyOne and Sola — offer innovative services and strategic guidance for healthcare stakeholders such as employers, brokers, PBMs, health plans, third-party administrators, pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals. Goodroot was named a 2023 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders. goodrootinc.com

