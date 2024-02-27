Ali'i Animal Expands Veterinary Care to Kaneohe

Offering wellness, dental, surgical, and urgent care for dogs and cats.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali'i Animal, Hawaii's premier provider of veterinary care, expands its services to Kaneohe in the Windward City Shopping Center. The clinic, located at 45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Store B-06, Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., offering comprehensive care for beloved pets in the community.

Ali'i Animal Hospital's Dr. Joanna Cook, (right) Owner and Veterinarian, and Matt Malta (left), Owner and Executive Hospital and Resort Director of Ali'i Animal Unleashed open a new location in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center.

To celebrate the grand opening, Ali'i Animal invites the public and their furry friends to an open house on March 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will feature a traditional Hawaiian blessing at 10:30 a.m., a Meet and Greet with the clinic's doctors, and refreshments.

"It's been a dream to expand Ali'i Animal's services to our Windward community," said Dr. Joanna Cook, Owner and Veterinarian. "This is a milestone in our journey to elevate pet care standards across the island. We are dedicated to fostering healthier, happier lives for pets and their families."

"We are excited to care for Kaneohe's companion collective," adds Matt Malta, Owner and Executive Hospital and Resort Director. "This new location will offer windward pet parents the convenience of same-day service and urgent care needs.

The Kaneohe Clinic joins the family of Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort, which includes locations in Kaka'ako, Kailua, and Kahala. Ali'i Animal has been at the forefront of providing superior veterinary care and recently opened, Ali'i Animal Unleashed, which offers resort services including boarding, daycare, training, and grooming at Hawaii's largest indoor playground for dogs.

For further information about Ali'i Animal and their new Kaneohe Clinic, visit www.aliianimal.com.

Ali'i Animal Hospital is Hawaii's leading provider of comprehensive veterinary care, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of pets across Oahu and beyond. With a flagship location in Kaka'ako, Ali'i Animal boasts four clinic locations in Kailua, Kahala, and Kaneohe, ensuring convenient access to top-tier services such as pet dermatology, wellness, dental, surgical, and urgent care for pet owners island-wide.

Additionally, Ali'i Animal Unleashed offers canine resort services, such as boarding, daycare, training and grooming services, all delivered with the utmost care, supervised by veterinarians and medically trained staff.

Book your pet's services with Ali'i Animal at www.aliianimal.com or www.aliiunleashed.com. Follow on Instagram and Facebook for promotions and specials. Join us in our mission to Help Pets Live Their Best Lives.

Contact: Melissa Pampulov

(808) 792-3077 | [email protected]

SOURCE Ali'i Animal