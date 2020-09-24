Alii Animal Hospital & Resort Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alii Animal Hospital & Resort (www.AliiAnimal.com), Honolulu's first pet resort and full-service animal hospital, is celebrating its one-year anniversary amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state-of-the-art facility has been instrumental in servicing pets and pet parents with innovative and whole pet healthcare. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Joanna Cook and Matt Malta, Alii Animal Hospital & Resort is a first-of-its-kind animal hospital and resort with in-house pharmacy, x-rays, doggie daycare, and spacious pet suites for overnight boarding. A few first-year milestones include 1,265 dogs and cats cared for and 1,093 happy pet families.

Dr. Joanna Cook, Medical Director and Owner, and Matt Malta, Resort Director and Owner, Alii Animal Hospital & Resort

As an essential business and in response to the unique climate of COVID-19, Alii Animal adapted to government policies, following CDC guidelines to keep their team and clients safe. To ensure every pet was able to get the medical care they needed, Alii Animal offered discounted emergency care, urgent care, and pet exams. Alii Animal will continue to support the local community through various measures established during the pandemic, including maintaining their $31 pet exam.

Dr. Joanna Cook, veterinarian-owner and Punahou graduate, understood the need to adapt during the pandemic to continue to provide Honolulu's pets with the best veterinary care possible. "We wanted our pet parents to be able to get their pets treatment without hesitation," said Dr. Cook.

Born and raised in Kailua, Matt Malta, owner and resort director, is proud to provide relief for other essential workers and those balancing working from home. "Our doggie daycare gives pet parents peace of mind knowing their pets are well-cared for when they are working long hours or just need to quiet time while working from home," said Malta.

Alii Animal Hospital & Resort is a full-service animal hospital providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats of Oahu, helping them to live their best lives. Alii Animal's resort offers dogs superior boarding, daycare, and grooming experiences, all under the watchful eye of veterinarians and medically trained staff.

