Alii Animal Hospital & Resort Celebrates National Make a Dog's Day October 22, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alii Animal Hospital & Resort, Hawaii's first state-of-the-art animal hospital and veterinary-supervised dog resort, is celebrating National Make a Dog's Day on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with a limited number of special dog spa treatments.

The first ten people to book a wellness exam for their pup on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 through AliiAnimal.com/treat or by calling (808) 234-3441 will receive a complimentary signature Bath + Hawaiian Sugar Cane Scrub + Blowout, a value of up to $90. This relaxing spa service includes Alii's Signature Lilikoi Pineapple Shampoo, a sugar scrub on the paw pads, elbows, and nose, and a fur blowout. All of Alii's spa products are made locally in Hawaii with natural ingredients.

National Make a Dog's Day provides pet parents an opportunity to give their pups the best day of their lives and encourages pet adoptions at local shelters. In support of helping dogs find a loving home, those who adopt a dog from an Oahu animal shelter on National Make a Dog's Day will receive a complimentary wellness exam on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Alii Animal Hospital & Resort.

"We believe every dog has a job, whether it's a guide dog, K9 police dog, or simply being a loving companion," said Matt Malta, Hospital and Resort Director and co-owner of Alii Animal Hospital & Resort. "National Make a Dog's Day is a great reminder to celebrate these hardworking pets and help them live their very best lives," added Dr. Joanna Cook, Medical Director and co-owner.

Book your pet's wellness exam with Alii Animal Hospital & Resort at AliiAnimal.com/treat or by calling (808) 234-3441.

Alii Animal Hospital & Resort is a full-service animal hospital providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats of Oahu, helping them to live their best lives. Alii's pet resort offers dogs superior boarding, daycare, and grooming experiences, all under the watchful eye of veterinarians and medically-trained staff.

