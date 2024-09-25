Alii Animal Hospital and Resort Celebrates its 5-Year Anniversary with Exciting New Services and Educational Programs for Future Veterinarians

HONOLULU, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alii Animal Hospital and Resort is proud to announce its 5-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in providing exceptional veterinary care and services to the pets in Hawaii. Since opening in 2019, we have been dedicated to ensuring the health and happiness of our furry friends. In celebration of this achievement, we are thrilled to announce our expanded services to include care for exotic pets, along with the launch of a new educational program aimed at inspiring the next generation of veterinary professionals.

Alii Animal Hospital's expert veterinary team welcomes aspiring young veterinarians to their new Keiki Vet Program.

As part of our commitment to comprehensive animal care, Alii Animal Hospital has officially expanded its services to cater to exotic pets. Whether it's dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, or turtles, our team of experienced veterinarians is equipped to provide specialized care tailored to the unique needs of these animals.

In addition to our expanded services, we are excited to introduce the Keiki Vet Program, designed to engage and educate young animal enthusiasts about the veterinary field. The first class of this program has already filled to capacity, reflecting the community's eagerness to learn about animal care. "Our expansion to include exotic pet services is a testament to our dedication to providing quality care for all animals, while the Keiki Vet Program represents our commitment to nurturing future veterinarians," said founder Joanna Cook, DMV. A second session is scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11 (Veterans Day), providing more children the opportunity to explore the rewarding world of veterinary medicine through hands-on activities and interactive learning experiences.

As part of our anniversary celebration, Alii Animal Hospital is also pleased to announce that we are accepting new patients at all locations (Kakaako, Kailua, Kahala, Kaneohe). Additionally, we are excited to share that we will be expanding our services in Kailua, with a new, larger facility expected to open in January 2025. This expansion will allow us to better serve our growing community and continue providing the highest standard of veterinary care. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community over the past five years," said Matt Malta, one of the founders of Alii Animal Hospital and Resort.

For more information about our services, visit www.aliianimal.com or to learn more about our Keiki Vet Program, visit our website at www.aliianimal.com/keiki-vet-program, or contact us at (808) 234-3441 to book an appointment.

Alii Animal Hospital is Hawaii's leading provider of comprehensive veterinary care, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of pets across Oahu and beyond. With a flagship location in Kakaako, Alii Animal Hospital has four other clinics in Kailua, Kahala, and Kaneohe, ensuring convenient access to top-tier services such as pet wellness, dental, surgical, urgent, and dermatology care for pet owners island-wide. Our specialists are board- certified surgeon Courtney Watkins, DVM, MS, Diplomate ACVS for Surgery, and board-certified cardiologist Sakoto Nishimura, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM for Cardiology.

Our resort services are all delivered with the utmost care and safety, supervised by veterinarians and medically trained staff with a board-certified therapeutic behaviorist specialist Ariel Fagen, DVM, DACVB. Our resort is Alii Animal Unleashed, Hawaii's largest indoor dog park offering canine boarding, daycare, training, and grooming.

Book your pet's services with Alii Animal at www.aliianimal.com or www.aliiunleashed.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook for promotions and specials. Join us in our mission to Help Pets Live Their Best Lives.

Contact:

Melinda Mullis

(808) 792-3077

[email protected]

SOURCE Alii Animal Hospital & Resort