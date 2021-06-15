Alii Animal Kailua Grand Opening June 15, 2021

HONOLULU, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alii Animal Hospital & Resort, Honolulu's first pet resort and full-service animal hospital, is now opening a new clinic location in Kailua.

Left: Shawna Lee, Patient Services Manager, Dr. Joanna Cook, Veterinarian & Owner, Dr. Judy Yasunaga, Veterinarian, Matt Malta, Resort Director & Owner (PRNewsfoto/Alii Animal)

The grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at their new facility at 201 Hamakua Drive A104 in Kailua. Alii Animal's co-founder Matt Malta, born and raised in Kailua, always dreamed of bringing Alii Animal's superior veterinary care to his hometown. The opening will begin with a traditional Hawaiian blessing. Following the blessing, guests will be able to meet the doctors and staff, Resort Director and Owner, Matt Malta, Veterinarian and Owner, Dr. Joanna Cook, Medical Director, Dr. Whitney Pressler, and Veterinarian, Dr. Judy Yasunaga from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The event will be held outside of the Kailua location and will be following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

A casting call for a chance to become Alii Animal's pet stars will take place at the event from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Dogs and cats of all ages and breeds are welcome to join us.

Alii Animal Hospital & Resort was founded by Dr. Joanna Cook and Matt Malta on the value of "Helping Pets Live Their Best Lives." This vision translates to providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats. The state-of-the-art hospital and resort location in Kakaako, opened on September 24, 2019, and is the best choice for superior veterinarian care, pet boarding, daycare, training, and grooming services.

View our virtual tours of our hospital & resort.

https://aliianimal.com/hospital/

https://aliianimal.com/boarding/

We're accepting pet patients, call (808) 840-0505 or visit our website www.AliiAnimal.com/appointment to book an appointment.

Alii Animal is a full-service animal hospital providing unparalleled veterinary care to dogs and cats of Oahu, helping them to live their best lives. Alii's pet resort offers dogs superior boarding, daycare, and grooming experiences, all under the watchful eye of veterinarians and medically-trained staff.

If you'd like to schedule an interview with Joanna Cook and Matt Malta, please contact Melinda Mullis at [email protected] or 808-284-2011

SOURCE Alii Animal