AlikeAudience Supports Unified ID 2.0, Ushering in a New Era of Identity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlikeAudience is pleased to announce official integration with Unified ID 2.0, the trusted ID solution to deliver relevant advertising while protecting consumer privacy in environments without third-party cookies.

Unified ID 2.0 is a new digital identity framework that serves as a connective fabric across the open internet. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 has received support across the entire advertising industry, including agencies, publishers, TV networks, adtech companies and more. Unified ID 2.0 is open sourced for use by all companies aligned with the corporate governance structure. Other powerful features include:

Secure: Hashed and encrypted emails that cannot be converted back to email addresses

Hashed and encrypted emails that cannot be converted back to email addresses Trusted: All participants agree to a Code of Conduct to establish consumer trust

All participants agree to a Code of Conduct to establish consumer trust Transparent: Simple and granular consumer controls to understand data use

As an early adopter of Unified ID 2.0, AlikeAudience continues to commit to our vision of a world where marketers connect with the right customers through ethical, forward-thinking data solutions. Our support of Unified ID 2.0 will further enable media traders, agency planners, and advertisers to precisely connect with audiences across all digital channels beyond cookies, while providing the consumer with greater control.

"Integrating Unified ID 2.0 allows planners and traders to leverage AlikeAudience's demographic, Interests, and transactional audience segments at scale across digital channels, including web, mobile, and OTT," says Bosco Lam, CEO of AlikeAudience.

"We are absolutely committed to putting consumers in control of their data. By integrating with the open-sourced and privacy-conscious Unified ID 2.0, AlikeAudience continues to deliver the best future-proof solutions in audience data for agency planners and traders," comments Bosco.

About AlikeAudience

AlikeAudience provides high-performing, privacy compliant, and global audience segments from mobile and transaction data, available on major DSPs and marketplaces. We help global 4As and marketers achieve massive returns on their ad-spend through mobile-first segments, data onboarding, and an ever-evolving next-gen audience data solution.

