Alila Hotels and Resorts Drive Personalized Retailing Strategy with Sabre's SynXis Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A strategic agreement between Alila Hotels and Resorts and leading technology provider to the global travel industry, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), has helped to enable the luxury hotel brand to record significant incremental growth. Propelled by the need to drive both brand loyalty and individual property personality, the partnership made it possible for Alila to develop a personalized digital marketing strategy for its unique locations. Since the implementation of innovative solutions from Sabre's SynXis platform, the partnership has generated overwhelmingly positive results for Alila, including an 82 percent increase in website revenue and a 50 percent growth in web traffic.

With properties located across Asia Pacific, the Alila experience is centered around a deep understanding of the needs of their guests who seek opportunities for intimate cultural interactions within curated, global destinations. "We needed to know how to capitalize on the personalized experiences that we offer at each resort, while promoting the brand," said Alonzo Kaya, group director of digital & e-commerce, Alila Hotels & Resorts. "Sabre's deep industry expertise and cutting-edge solutions allowed us to upscale and align our digital marketing efforts and ensure that our investments provide a centralized source of data for all of our guests. This partnership gives us the ability to produce offers personalized to the guest profile, which has led to significant revenue growth for numerous properties," he added.

Previously working within a highly siloed environment, Alila Hotel and Resorts chose to overhaul their digital strategy. Leveraging the consultative expertise of Sabre's Digital Experience (DX) and powerful SynXis platform helped uncover discrepancies within their digital booking process which gave Alila Hotels & Resorts the ability to develop and execute a strategy to drive direct online bookings. This proved to be an essential step to centralize customer data and promote tailored experiences to key guest segments. Ultimately, taking full advantage of their own data helped the Alila brand appeal to a demographic who is motivated, not by price, but by the draw of handcrafted luxury.

"Today, Alila Hotel & Resorts can run targeted digital marketing campaigns, designed with the individual personality and performance goals of each property in mind. Instead of competing solely on price to drive awareness, the chain now has the visibility to leverage their data in driving brand recognition and loyalty wherever their guests may seek their next Alila experience," said Frank Trampert, Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA & APAC, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Sabre is pleased to provide value, agility and global support through the innovative SynXis platform. We remain committed to enhancing the evolution of Alila's digital marketing strategies, and to driving innovation as they continue to tailor their guest experience."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Alila Hotels and Resorts

The hallmark of Alila is the combination of innovative design and crafted luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of personalised hospitality, private spaces and bespoke journeys. Alila means "Surprise" in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of our properties and impressions of our guests when they stay with us. To stay at any of Alila's hotels and resorts is to embark on a destination experience. Be it in recreating the flavours of the local cuisine, enhancing your well-being through ancient healing arts or the thrill of adventure sports... Re-discover the luxury of living at Alila.

