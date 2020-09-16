Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Election of Directors

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche–Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX : ATD.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 20, 2020, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

Nominee In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Alain Bouchard 3,110,508,597 98.73 40,159,010 1.27 Mélanie Kau 3,116,387,031 98.91 34,280,576 1.09 Jean Bernier 3,082,869,904 97.85 67,797,703 2.15 Eric Boyko 3,142,238,467 99.73 8,429,140 0.27 Jacques D'Amours 3,103,312,007 98.50 47,355,600 1.50 Janice L. Fields 3,146,511,552 99.87 4,156,055 0.13 Richard Fortin 3,102,643,308 98.48 48,024,299 1.52 Brian Hannasch 3,138,422,206 99.61 12,245,401 0.39 Marie Josée Lamothe 3,147,750,907 99.91 2,916,700 0.09 Monique F. Leroux 3,122,358,515 99.10 28,309,092 0.90 Réal Plourde 3,102,686,800 98.48 47,980,807 1.52 Daniel Rabinowicz 3,144,573,170 99.81 6,094,437 0.19 Louis Têtu 3,144,909,187 99.82 5,758,420 0.18

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland

In addition, under licensing agreements, close to 2,350 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to close to 14,350 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche–tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

