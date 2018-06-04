Alimera Sciences Terminates At-the-Market Offering Agreement

"We believe our financing with Solar Capital has sufficiently capitalized the company to advance ILUVIEN's continued growth and success toward profitability. We do not have any current plans to raise capital and therefore do not believe we need an ATM in place," said Rick Eiswirth, president and chief financial officer of Alimera. "As ILUVIEN's continuous microdosing enables ophthalmologists in our markets to treat more diabetic macular edema patients consistently every day, we expect that our future capital needs will be satisfied by the continued growth of this unique and revolutionary treatment."

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product portfolio. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

