Alimera Sciences to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

ATLANTA, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that CEO Dan Myers will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational Conference taking place June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset hotel in Bel-Air, California.
The Company's presentation will take place on June 5th at 8:30 AM and a webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.alimerasciences.com.
About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
www.alimerasciences.com
Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product portfolio. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.
For press inquiries:
Katie Brazel
for Alimera Sciences
404-317-8361
kbrazel@bellsouth.net
For investor inquiries:
CG Capital
for Alimera Sciences
877-889-1972
investorrelations@cg.capital
