ALINA Residences Boca Raton Reports Strong Start to Season with More Than $60 Million in Sales, Including Three Penthouses

Phase Two Sales Momentum Drives Sellout of ALINA 210 With Limited Inventory Remaining at ALINA 220

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, announced today that ALINA Residences Boca Raton has recorded over $60 million in sales during South Florida's peak winter-spring residential season, when buyer activity traditionally accelerates across Palm Beach County.

ALINA 210 Lobby ALINA Residences

This sales momentum has led to the recent sellout of ALINA 210, marking a significant milestone for the development. With both ALINA 200 and ALINA 210 now sold out, a limited number of developer residences remain available at ALINA 220, representing one of the final opportunities to purchase within the community.

Phase Two at ALINA – comprised of the recently completed ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 buildings – has seen particular interest in larger residences, with buyers drawn to generous floor plans, oversized closets and thoughtfully designed indoor/outdoor living. The recent sales include three penthouses, underscoring continued demand for wellness-focused luxury living in downtown Boca Raton.

"The sellout of ALINA 210 reflects the level of demand we are seeing for well-executed luxury product in Boca Raton," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Douglas Elliman Florida Region and president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "Buyers are responding to quality, location and a turnkey offering, and that demand is continuing with the very limited remaining residences at ALINA 220."

Palm Beach County is now ranked among the fastest-growing wealth hubs globally, with a significant influx of capital and a more than 100% increase in its millionaire population over the past decade. The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County reports 68 billionaires and 71,000 millionaires now call the region home, reflecting the depth of the buyer pool driving activity at communities such as ALINA. Across South Florida, Forbes reports that billionaires hold a combined net worth of more than $657 billion, including more than $250 billion tied to Palm Beach County alone, reinforcing the region's position as one of the fastest-growing hubs for high-net-worth individuals globally.

In addition to those relocating from the Northeast and international markets, ALINA is popular with existing Palm Beach County residents transitioning from large single-family estates in established communities such as Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. For those buyers, ALINA offers the lock-and-leave convenience of condominium living without sacrificing the scale, quality or neighborhood they value.

"We are seeing strong demand from luxury buyers who want new move-in ready construction with no updates required," said Candace Jorritsma, vice president of sales and marketing for El-Ad National Properties. "They appreciate the value of ALINA's larger floor plans, and unique private campus-style setting with wellness-oriented amenities and personalized services."

While Phase One has been sold out for several years, a limited number of residences remain available in Phase Two at ALINA 220, including recently released units. This represents one of the final opportunities to own a new residence within the community.

ALINA Residences comprises three nine-story buildings: ALINA 200 (121 residences, completed, sold out and occupied), ALINA 210 (30 residences, now sold out and fully occupied) and ALINA 220 (152 residences, received its temporary certificate of occupancy on Jan. 9, 2025, and began closings immediately thereafter), for a total of 303 units. Phase Two includes ALINA 210 and ALINA 220.

All ALINA residents enjoy a curated selection of upscale amenities across the campus, including two private rooftop pools; his-and-hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms; state-of-the-art fitness centers; a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator; fire pits; dedicated yoga areas; appointed club rooms; a dog park and more.

Tucked between the manicured fairways of The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard, ALINA Residences is in close proximity to downtown Boca Raton's restaurants, art galleries, salons and boutiques, including Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The city's iconic beaches, pristine parks and Brightline Boca Raton station are just minutes away. Residences are priced from just over $6 million to over $9 million.

Private appointments can be scheduled at the sales gallery at [email protected]. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing team for ALINA Residences.

About ALINA Residences

Boca Raton Developed by El-Ad National Properties, ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a world-class residential destination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor and outdoor art installations. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg, ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-residence building and is sold out. Now entering its final selling season, ALINA's second and final phase, comprised of two new residential buildings, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, is nearing sellout, with move-ins well underway. ALINA 210 received its final certificate of occupancy in 2024, with closings underway as of Jan. 10, 2025. ALINA 220 received its temporary certificate of occupancy on Jan. 9, 2025, with closings beginning immediately thereafter. With sales and marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, residences in the three towers range from one to four bedrooms and span from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces that overlook the iconic The Boca Raton golf course along with select penthouses offering ocean views. Residences are priced from just over $6 million to over $9 million. The full luxury property features a total of 303 units and residents can explore a myriad of shared spaces and amenities across the expansive campus, including over three acres of private outdoor amenity space, two private rooftop pools, outdoor dining and entertainment areas, lavish green spaces, outdoor yoga spaces, a dog park, top-of-the-line fitness centers, generously sized club rooms, studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, His and Hers Spas with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms, and indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms. As ALINA Residences nears completion, this marks the final opportunity to own within one of Boca Raton's most desirable new luxury residential addresses. For more information, please visit www.alinabocaraton.com.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE ALINA Residences