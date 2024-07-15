Aline Announces New Executive Appointments

Latest additions round out the executive team and advance the company's commitment to providing profitable, high-quality care through its senior living software

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline™, the leading provider of senior living operating software, today announced the appointment of Nitin Somalwar as chief technology officer and Jeremy Burtel as chief financial officer. These strategic hires come as Aline continues to enhance its innovative capabilities and accelerate long-term growth in senior living.

"These two exceptional leaders are joining us with a clear vision — to continue improving our customers' success and help them win in senior living," said Brad Frasher, chairman and CEO of Aline. "With their expertise, our customers can look forward to not only enhanced product offerings and seamless delivery but also an ambitious, user-driven roadmap filled with industry-leading technological advancements to fuel their growth."

With Somalwar's deep expertise in SaaS data and analytics platforms, he is committed to developing innovative, customer-centric technologies designed to support senior living operators in their mission to enhance care quality, improve operational efficiency, and drive occupancy.

"My vision centers on building powerful, scalable platforms that not only harness industry-leading technology but are also intuitively easy for our customers to use," Somalwar said. "We aim to blend advanced technology with user-centric designs to create solutions that drive outstanding outcomes and significant value for our customers' operations."

Previously, Somalwar served in leadership roles at Bottomline Technologies, where he facilitated the rapid expansion of a data science-driven, real-time analytics fintech platform, and Kareo, where he integrated and scaled the product suite from four products for revenue cycle management and electronic health records (EHR) into a single, scalable platform. Somalwar also held a leadership position at Salesforce, where he laid the groundwork to transform Salesforce from a small- and medium-size business (SMB) product to an enterprise SaaS CRM platform.

Joining alongside Somalwar, Burtel steps into the role of CFO. Burtel brings a wealth of financial leadership and SaaS experience from his previous CFO roles with RxLightning, Linnworks, and Foundation Radiology Group. In Burtel's new role, he is responsible for guiding Aline's financial strategies as the company continues to grow and innovate.

"We're poised to drive sustainable growth and reinvest in our senior living solutions aggressively," Burtel said. "This strategic approach will not only enhance our market position but also ensure we continue to outpace our competition and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Purposely built for senior living and skilled nursing operators, Aline offers a unified suite of solutions that seamlessly connect financial, operational, sales and marketing, and caregiving workflows. Somalwar and Burtel will play crucial roles in empowering operators to deliver exceptional care and achieve operational excellence.

About Aline

Aline provides a senior living operating system created to meet the industry's most complex challenges – in a single software platform. The company serves sales, operations and clinical teams in more than 5,700 communities across the senior living, post-acute and home care sectors. The Aline senior living operating system increases efficiency, delivers performance gains and connects residents, staff and family members with industry-leading CRM, marketing automation, financial, reporting and care solutions.

