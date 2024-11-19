Aline Capital's MHRV Division Successfully Closes Confidential 300+ Pad Southeast MHC Portfolio

News provided by

Aline Capital, LLC

Nov 19, 2024, 08:00 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital Group is thrilled to announce that its Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle (MHRV) Division has successfully brokered the acquisition of a manufactured home portfolio located in the Southeast. This acquisition, valued at $35,800,000, includes over 300 pads.

The newly acquired properties, strategically positioned near highly sought-after travel destinations and residential communities, offer an optimal blend of accessibility and tranquility. Residents and visitors alike will benefit from the parks' scenic surroundings and premium amenities, elevating the standard of living and travel experiences in these locales.

Alex Willer, John Drummond, and Dylan Kidd from Aline Capital's MHRV Division worked diligently to facilitate this transaction, which helps to further demonstrate their leadership in the sector. Through its ongoing commitment to excellence, Aline Capital aims to set new benchmarks within the manufactured housing market, adapting to changing consumer demands and fostering community development.

For more information, please visit alinecapital.com

SOURCE Aline Capital, LLC

