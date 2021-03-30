Alio Announces Eric Hargan joining Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio Medical ("Alio"), a wearable technology company focused on enabling insights through clinical-grade real-time data, today announced that Eric Hargan will join its Board of Directors as an Observer effective March 2021. Alio has achieved a number of important milestones in the last several months, culminating in Hargan's addition to the board.

Hargan brings 25 years of legal and healthcare expertise, and is nationally recognized for his former role as United States Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from October 2017 to January 2021. Hargan has played an instrumental role in driving innovation in the dialysis market, from realigning incentives to enable value-based arrangements between providers and digital health companies to enabling availability of more breakthrough devices. Hargan was also critical to the creation of The Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) to accelerate innovation in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. ASN recognized Hargan's work on KidneyX and the HHS Kidney Health Initiative with its President's Medal in 2019.

Prior to his role as US Deputy Security of the HHS, Hargan served in the private sector as a partner at Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery. From 2003-2005, he served as Deputy General Counsel of HHS for the George W. Bush administration, eventually serving as Acting Deputy Secretary of HHS. Hargan began his career in corporate law at Winston & Strawn.

"Hargan's deep expertise in the regulatory process as well as his passion for innovation make him an excellent addition to our board," said David Kuraguntla, Alio's Co-Founder and CEO. "Working in and around healthcare in a variety of capacities has only reinforced the importance of chronic condition management to Mr. Hargan. He recognizes the value of supporting a patient in better maintaining and monitoring their condition."

Alio's technology has been honed and advanced through a number of strategic partnerships, including Intermountain Healthcare. Rather than repurposing off the shelf sensors and technology, Alio has created their proprietary technology with the chronic condition community in mind. Each new application has allowed Alio to better understand the reach, scope and scale of what they can accomplish in the remote patient monitoring world. Hargan's expertise, particularly in remote patient monitoring and forward-thinking reimbursement practices, will be essential in guiding Alio at this critical inflection point.

"Without products like Alio's SmartPatch, we won't be able to rethink our approach to managing chronic conditions, particularly for the more vulnerable patient populations," said Eric Hargan, former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services. "We need to do more to deliver the right level of care at the right place and right time. If you look at the way we have approached cancer management, we've come so far but comparatively, dialysis care has hardly changed over the last forty years. It's time we bring to market solutions that reimagine, improve and progress our management of kidney conditions."

About Alio

Alio is a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data. Whether you're facing chronic conditions, trying to reach peak athletic performance or facing the toughest physical challenges in the military, we believe everyone deserves better insight into their health and vitals. Our primary monitoring platform, powered by the SmartPatch, seamlessly connects other clinical grade sensors through proprietary technology. Performance, even as a clinician or an athlete, relies upon high-quality accurate data and Alio delivers a non-invasive integrated approach.

Media Contact

(855) 979-1600

[email protected]

SOURCE Alio