Alio Announces Expansion of Operations in GCC Market to the UAE Through Partnership with GulfDrug

Alio reinforces its commitment to better serving patients with chronic conditions around the world

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alio, Inc . announces its strategic partnership with GulfDrug , one of the top medical suppliers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Announcement of this partnership further expands Alio's presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and now the UAE. GulfDrug works with best-in-class global companies, like Alio, to distribute a variety of products including pharmaceuticals, surgical tools, and medical equipment. GulfDrug serves a majority of the country's End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) population and intends to distribute the Alio SmartPatch to their 2,200 ESKD patients.

Alio's SmartPatch is a multi-metric wearable and the world's first non-invasive potassium monitor . The Alio Remote Monitoring Platform, powered by SmartPatch, hub, and portal, is FDA-cleared to monitor potassium, auscultation, hematocrit, hemoglobin, in addition to basic vitals - without any blood draws, finger pricks or calibration necessary. The Alio Platform dramatically improves the technology solutions available to clinicians by delivering actionable, clinical-grade metrics and notifications at key intervention points. Daily remote access to these metrics allows clinical care teams to mitigate common, yet costly complications associated with kidney disease without the need for frequent in-person visits.

"Since our founding in 1969 we have been relentlessly focused on bringing innovation to our country," commented the management team of GulfDrug. "Our mission is to ensure the smooth and seamless provision of quality healthcare products and solutions throughout the UAE while partnering with the leading healthcare and medical device companies around the world. There is such a substantial need for better remote patient monitoring technology with the rapidly rising number of people living with one or more chronic conditions. We are thrilled to partner with Alio and bring their cutting-edge platform to patients and clinicians while improving health outcomes and keeping costs low."

For patients undergoing hemodialysis, giving clinicians remote access to continuous metrics paired with timely notifications and no action required from the patient, improves health outcomes. The Alio Platform provides actionable clinical-grade metrics on a daily basis, some of which would only be available via an in-clinic blood draw. In addition to enabling better care, the SmartPatch's stethoscope functionality also allows the clinician to monitor a patient's vascular access remotely which can aid in prevention of vascular occlusion - a common and costly complication for patients with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD).

"We are excited to partner with an organization such as GulfDrug, which believes in Alio's technology to change patients' lives through remote patient monitoring" said David Kuraguntla, CEO of Alio. "We achieved major milestones in 2023 - from securing our second FDA clearance, to becoming commercially available in the U.S., expanding our operations to the GCC, and becoming the world's first non-invasive potassium monitor, we have so much to be proud of as we enter the new year. However, there is still more work to be done and we will continue to build on our momentum to better serve ESKD patients across the GCC."

Alio, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on non-invasive, wireless remote patient monitoring for people with chronic conditions.

The Alio® Platform, powered by the SmartPatch, hub, and portal, is FDA-cleared to monitor hematocrit, hemoglobin, potassium, auscultation, heart rate and skin temperature – all without the need for blood draws, finger pricks or microneedles. Alio uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Currently indicated for hemodialysis patients, the Alio Platform will soon be available for all patients with chronic conditions, with additional metrics under development. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement.

Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai .

