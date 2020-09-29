Alion Awarded $142 Million Task Order to Provide Mobility, Power, and Energy for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Ground Vehicle Systems Center

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion has been awarded a five-year $142 million prime task order to provide Mobility, Power, and Energy enhancements for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"Alion continues to support the Army's military ground vehicle research and development (R&D) center optimizing ground fleets and developing technologies that advance these vehicles," said Todd Stirtzinger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Advanced Technology Group. "Our extensive program knowledge, subject matter expertise, and engineering talent allows us to identify and successfully address complex engineering challenges."

Alion will provide R&D into mobility, power, and energy systems to improve current force effectiveness as well as provide superior capabilities for the future force. This includes manned and unmanned Ground Combat Systems, Combat Service and Service Support Systems, Hybrid Combat Vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and Robotic Vehicles.

"For 19 years, Alion has demonstrated the ability to perform complex, technical tasks required to fulfill GVSC's mission and objectives. Our team's combined expertise in Ground Power and Mobility ensures the next generation of combat vehicles incorporate the most advanced technology and innovation," said Jim Moratis, Operations Vice President of Alion's Advanced Technology Group.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron."

