Alion Awarded $18 Million Task Order for Spectrum Management Research and Analysis for Air Force (AF) Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $18 million task order with a 60-month period of performance for Spectrum Management Research and Analysis for Air Force (AF) Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO). Work to be performed includes technical and analytical spectrum research, analysis, and assessments pertaining to national and international spectrum issues to meet the AFSMO mission of ensuring the AF's global access to the spectrum. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

"Alion will continue to support this key customer with a team of recognized subject matter experts in spectrum research, analysis and management. We will continue to excel the mission of AFSMO by developing tools and providing advanced technologies to address spectrum issues critical to AF spectrum-dependent weapons systems and platforms," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's ISR Group.

Alion will perform scientific and technical support related to AFSMO spectrum management issues for presentation to spectrum bodies within international organizations including the United Nations International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The reallocation of spectrum from Federal Government use to commercial services may have a major impact on the research, development, operations, analysis, and support of AF spectrum-dependent weapons systems and platforms such as precision guided munitions, F-22, Joint Strike Fighter, and unmanned aerial systems such as Raven, Predator, and Global Hawk. Alion will also provide strategic planning, integrated spectrum plans, and long-term strategies addressing current and future AF spectrum access requirements and provide scientific and technical support for AFSMO policy development as well as international, national, civil, and military (North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), allied, and coalition) forums.

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

