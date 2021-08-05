Alion Awarded $25M Task Order to Provide Munitions Advanced Technology Analysis, Assessments, and Strategic Planning for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $25 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Munitions Advanced Technology Analysis, Assessments, and Strategic Planning for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)). Alion will perform a broad range of analysis, assessments, and strategic planning to enhance joint munitions advanced technology development.

Alion has 80 years of success performing Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) with 40 years conducting specialized Research and Development (R&D) and Test and Evaluation (T&E) of emerging survivability, lethality, and vulnerability (SLV)-enhancing technologies. Alion brings the rigor, discipline, and strength of proven methods, models, tools, processes, facilities, and labs that will enhance the Government's proficiency to reduce risk in using leading technologies and improve our nation's ability to mitigate emerging threats.

Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

"This is a great win for Alion. This award highlights Alion's ability to advance weapon technologies and innovations in support of the Government's commitment to ensure ongoing force readiness, combat effectiveness, and mission success across the spectrum of warfighting and homeland defense efforts through the development of advanced munitions." said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ISR Group.

The OUSD(R&E) is charged with the development and oversight of Department of Defense (DoD) technology strategy in concert with the Department's current and future requirements. The goal of OUSD(R&E) is to extend the capabilities of current war fighting systems, develop breakthrough capabilities, hedge against an uncertain future through a set of scientific and engineering options, and counter strategic surprise. OUSD(R&E) also provides advice and assistance in developing policies for rapid technology transition.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation