Alion Awarded $29 Million Task Order to Provide Electromagnetic Spectrum Technology Analysis for Spectrum Supportability and Broadband Support Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) Chief Information Officer (CIO/G6) Army Spectrum Management Office (ASMO)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology was awarded a $29 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Technology Analysis for Spectrum Supportability and Broadband Support Headquarters for the Department of the Army (HQDA) Chief Information Officer (CIO/G6) Army Spectrum Management Office (ASMO).

"Spectrum access is critical to the success of the Army's tactical communication requirements where systems depend on interference-free access to defend against national security threats," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group. "Alion's spectrum experts will conduct complex analysis and research to apply technological advancements to strengthen EMS for the Army."

Alion will provide the Army G-6 with engineering research and analysis to define and defend the Army's need for access to the EMS to enable the operation of Army capabilities such as the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) and Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) capability. Alion will analyze and research efforts to substantiate the Army's need to retain economically valuable spectrum for exclusive or primary military use while addressing methods to improve EMS.

This task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multi-Award Contract Multiple Award Contract (DoD IAC MAC), issued by the 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)/ Plans/Programs (PKP). This material is based upon work supported by the DoD IAC Program Management Office (PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

