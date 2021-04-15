Alion Awarded $39 Million Task Order to Provide Prototyping and Experimentation Research, Development, Engineering, Technical Analysis, and Solutions for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering/Prototyping and Experimentation

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces that it has been awarded a $39 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Prototyping and Experimentation Research, Development, Engineering, Technical Analysis, and Solutions for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) / Prototyping and Experimentation (P&E). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

"Alion's reputation for engineering excellence, expertise and deep understanding of this high-priority program ensures the continued success of rapidly identifying, developing, and modernizing critical systems to meet challenges ahead," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion's Senior Vice President of Operations and Acting Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group. "We balance risk and innovation to foster the rapid introduction and transition of innovative technologies into the hands of the warfighter and onto to the battlefield. This award allows the Alion team to implement its advanced capabilities of Electromagnetic Warfare, Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence technologies to produce revolutionary capabilities."

Alion will provide analysis on capabilities and systems projects to accelerate the development of capabilities and components; assess Commercial-Off the Shelf (COTS)/Government-Off the Shelf (GOTS) products, emerging products, and systems and sub systems; and provide the R&D expertise required to implement and effectively integrate capabilities and systems, to include the development and demonstration of prototypes in relevant environments. These capabilities and systems include cyber capabilities, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), counter weapons, weapon systems delivery platforms and enabling capabilities development to counter irregular warfare as well as advanced unmanned and autonomous weapons systems.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

