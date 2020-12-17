Alion Awarded $41 Million Task Order to Provide Aerial Delivery Analysis Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Soldier Center

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $41 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide research, analysis, assessment, and development of new airdrop technologies and to identify opportunities for technology transfer and integration with existing airdrop systems for the Aerial Delivery Analysis Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Soldier Center. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"Airborne force projection and aerial delivery methods are critical to keeping pace with continually emerging and evolving threats. Alion's team is proud to provide innovative research, development and engineering to produce technologies for the Army. Our goal is to always empower and protect the Warfighter who protects our nation and enable more effective delivery of humanitarian efforts," said Todd Stirtzinger, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Technology Group.

Alion will research, analyze, assess, and develop new airdrop technologies as well as identify technical approaches and opportunities for technology transfer and integration with existing airdrop systems. Cargo and personnel airdrop technologies will focus on precision and conventional aerial delivery for all weights and off-set distances, including higher altitudes, high glide, and extended off-set powered systems. Technologies will also include affordable high-altitude precision delivery systems, communications technologies, mobile computing technologies, and low cost Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GN&C) systems to include sensors, avionics, and software. In addition, technologies are required for compatible mission planning systems at various levels of integration with delivery platforms and aircraft to support all types of airdrops from all types of aircraft, manned and unmanned.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

