Alion Awarded $72 Million Task Order for Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (EUAS), Tactical UAS, Soldier UAS, and Command Control and Effects (C2E) for Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation (AVN), Unmanned Aircraft Systems Project Office (UASPO)

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $72 million task order with a 60-month period of performance for Endurance UAS (EUAS), Tactical UAS (TUAS), Soldier UAS (SUAS), and Command Control and Effects (C2E) for Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation (AVN), Unmanned Aircraft Systems Project Office (UASPO). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

"Support includes air survivability, reverse engineering, prototype development, cyber security and training as well as whole system modification and integration to successfully deliver products to benefit the UASPO," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion's Senior Vice President of Operations and Acting General Manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group. "Our systematic approach achieves speed in planning and execution, allowing us to deliver results quickly and efficiently against urgent operational requirements. We look forward to supporting the Army PEO Aviation's UASPO."

Alion will perform research, analysis, trade studies, and testing to provide recommendations and plans for the development, integration, management, and technical support for UAS programs, projects, systems, subsystems, components, and support equipment to enable the PEO AVN Program Managers (PMs) to develop capability, increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce the support costs of UAS programs. The focus will be on airworthiness; data interoperability; Information Assurance (IA); hardware interchangeability; testing and evaluation; maintenance management; data analysis; obsolescence management; and systems engineering practices. This will include performing Reliability, Maintainability, Quality, Supportability, and Interoperability (RMQSI) analyses and developing strategies, as well as analyzing and recommending solutions for logistics, testing, independent Verification and Validation (IV&V), life-cycle, and cost issues to refine and improve sustainability initiatives.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

