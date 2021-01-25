Alion Awarded $87 Million Task Order to Provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation of Vertical Launching System (VLS); Interface Test Set; In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future; and Live, Virtual, and Constructive Development for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announced today that it has been awarded an $87 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) of Vertical Launching System (VLS); Interface Test Set (ITS); In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) of the Future; and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) Development for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"Alion has a long history of providing research and development to the DoD to enhance and excel warfighting technological advancements. Alion's expertise in sensors, weapons systems, obsolescence redesign and more than 25 years developing and providing live, virtual and constructive (LVC) services make this an outstanding partnership for success," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group. "Alion's rapid prototyping expertise speeds the implementation and deployment of these mission critical systems to improve battlefield situational awareness and weapon systems effectiveness for warfighters."

"Alion's LVC solutions and work with the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) network footprint in all Fleet concentration areas, provides opportunities to digitally transform Port Hueneme's mission into the future," said Glenn Goodman, Vice President of Operations for Alion's Live, Virtual and Constructive Solutions Group. "

Alion will conduct RDT&E to enhance capabilities associated with naval surface weapon systems, combat systems, and sensors and leverage industry capabilities to facilitate rapid design prototyping, technological improvements, and engineering requirements associated with obsolescence issues. Alion will also provide an efficient and consistent methodology for the advancement of naval weapon systems, combat systems, associated support systems and equipment, and command initiatives including the MK 57 Vertical Launching System (VLS), MK 41 VLS, MK 341 Interface Test Set (ITS), MK 683 ITS, ISEA of the Future campaign, and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) development. This task order shall also include the research and analysis of current systems, such as the VLS, to recommend improvements that streamline architecture while reducing the physical footprint, resulting in technological improvements to enhance NSWC PHD's ISEA, T&E, and logistics capabilities.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

