Alion Awarded $87 Million Task Order to Provide Technical Analysis for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare (SEA 21)

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded an $87 million task order with a 60-month period of performance provide technical analysis for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare (SEA 21). Serco, Inc. will serve as a primary subcontractor on this contract. SEA 21 requires forward thinking, innovative, and cohesive technical research and analyses grounded in systems theory to best support the directorate's responsibility to satisfy both current and future throughput needs for the U.S. Navy Fleet. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

"The Alion/Serco team has an exceptional understanding of the SEA21 program and the Integrated Data Environment (IDE) requirements. With the knowledge and experience this team brings, we are able to develop new tools and solutions that are specifically designed to increase efficiencies and drive process improvements," said Glenn Goodman, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Live, Virtual and Constructive Solutions Group. "Alion will continue to provide uninterrupted technical services to NAVSEA 21 to support Navy ship maintenance and modernization for in-service ships throughout their lifecycle for continued warfighting capability to the Fleet."

Under this task order, Alion will provide SEA 21 with research-based technological analysis and deliverables for its weapon, HM&E, logistic, and service delivery systems onboard surface non-nuclear naval vessels to include combatant and non-combatant ships. This analysis will enable Navy and Marine Corps warfighters to appropriately plan and integrate optimal technologies into emerging and fielded warfighting assets ensuring mission relevancy throughout each ship's service life. Specific research and analysis domains shall include system engineering; integration of systems and platforms; analysis, test, and evaluation; certification of weapon systems and subsystems; safety; configuration management; logistics; and technology insertion into complex Naval warfare environments. Issues being addressed are primarily related to Hull, Mechanical, and Electrical systems but may include Command and Control systems. (e.g. Steering Gear, Switchboards, Machinery Control Systems, Bridge and Navigation systems, and Deck equipment. Ship Classes include DDG, CG, LPD, LSD, MCM, etc.).

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

