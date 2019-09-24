Alion Awarded $969M GSA OASIS Task Order For ISR Services And Integrated Logistics Support (ILS)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announced today that it has been awarded a $969M task order by the General Services Administration (GSA), Assisted Acquisition Service (AAS) Region 1, for ISR services and ILS supporting Combatant Commands (COCOMs).

"We are focused on driving innovation for this program with Alion strengths in full spectrum airborne ISR sensing technologies, AI based smart analytics, and PED analytics," said Alion Science and Technology CEO Steve Schorer. "With Alion's engineering and technology teams focused on the future of national security, our enterprise technical collaboration results in new, comprehensive solutions for our military and intelligence customers."

The primary objective of this task order is to provide increased capabilities in the areas of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. Alion will design and develop concept demonstrators; develop processes and procedures; analyze future C4ISR system capabilities and technologies; develop advanced concept designs; provide system integration, and manned and unmanned airborne operations, logistics, and sustainment for rapid responses to active and emerging threats.

"This award is the continuation of a multi-year relationship with COCOM mission partners and the outstanding commitment by the Alion ISR team in support of critical missions. Our customers and Alion have worked closely together to develop and deploy advanced, multi-intelligence ISR solutions that support ongoing operations," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion. "Developing future technologies is crucial to maintaining an edge against ongoing and future threats."

This task order was awarded under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Unrestricted Pool 1 contract, and has a 12-month base plus four one-year option periods.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

