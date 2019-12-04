Alion Awarded USAF Level Up Cloud Services BOA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC., a subsidiary of Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announced today that it is an awardee of the U.S. Air Force LevelUP Cloud Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). This is a multiple-award agreement and a performance period of up to five years.

The effort will support the Air Force's LevelUP program, which developed the Unified Platform tool to aggregate cybersecurity incident data into a single platform with visibility across the service, as well as with the other military branches. The cloud services acquired through this contract will be utilized as a DevSecOps platform in which the Joint Forces can build, test, and deploy new capabilities via a Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. The Alion team will be supporting across Public, NIPRNet, SIPRNet, and JWICS cloud environments.

"The DoD has developed and approved a DevSecOps platform, Big Data Platform (BDP) that is currently being used for Multi-Domain Operations in commercial clouds on all classification environments. Alion is utilizing the BDP as our approach to DevSecOps, aligned to the DoD's DevSecOps Reference Design to enable rapid delivery of capabilities." said Katie Selbe, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. "And, the BDP has become the go to architecture for massive scale data processing. The team utilized the BDP experience doing multi-petabyte scale data management across multiple commercial clouds as a core differentiator of the cloud services Alion is able to offer the DoD."

"The team's delivery of capabilities include working across multiple infrastructures to obtain resource efficiencies between cloud and on-premise infrastructures. In the implementation of DevSecOps the BDP acts as the cohesive intermediary where data is securely stored, normalized, labeled, and made available to internal and external services." Said John Eubank, Enlighten's Technical Director. "The BDP ecosystem manages the compute pipeline optimizing infrastructure resource usage for the workload with allocation between GPU and CPU nodes for the optimized processing performance. The BDP is a Government Open Source architecture available to the U.S. Federal Government."

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC)

Enlighten IT Consulting, an Alion company has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. To learn more, visit www.eitccorp.com.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

