Alion CEO Steve Schorer Named a Top 25 Executive to Watch in 2020 by WashingtonExec

"It is an honor to be recognized by WashingtonExec and its community of respected leaders," said Alion CEO Steve Schorer. "I believe every leader who supports customers in the defense and intelligence sectors does so with the strong dedication to advancing our customers' missions. In order to accomplish this, we must always be striving to improve our organizations, our technologies, and solutions. We enable our people to thrive to ensure our customers' success."

WashingtonExec notes that Alion is looking towards the future, investing in its employees and the next generation of engineers and technologists to prepare them for the rapid adoption and deployment of AI-enabled all-source intelligence, PED processing, big data and cyber analytics, and sustainment optimization. The focus is readiness for AI advancements in Alion's business and providing solutions that give a tactical edge for its customers.

"Alion recognizes the need for agility and speed in developing rapid engineering solutions for the defense and intelligence communities," said Alion CEO Steve Schorer. "Our focus is on how we can develop and optimize our enterprise – our people, our technology, our operations, and our culture to ensure that we are providing the best technological solutions to achieve our customers' mission objectives."

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

