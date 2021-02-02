Alion CEO Steve Schorer Receives Second Executive Mosaic Wash100 Award

"I am honored to receive such a premiere industry award and be recognized amongst a list of truly great leaders in the GovCon industry," said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. "This recognition extends beyond any one leader to the strength of their leadership teams, and to the employees who every day innovate to create solutions to drive mission success for our customers. I am proud to lead such a great team."

This is Mr. Schorer's second Wash100 Award, having also been a recipient in 2018. Mr. Schorer's strategic vision has turned Alion in to one the top-performing mid-size defense contractors. He saw in Alion a broad technical portfolio and a highly skilled workforce that is leveraging its expertise to build key franchise positions by offering the best solutions for DoD and intelligence customers. Mr. Schorer transformed Alion into an integral part of the military contracting community. His vision is rewarded with rapid growth and a trusted partnership with military and intelligence customers. Mr. Schorer continues to leverage Alion's broad, technical portfolio across its business divisions to meet the growing needs of defense and intelligence customers in today's dynamic warfare environment.

The Wash100 Award is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential figures in the GovCon sector. Awardees are recognized for their push to drive vision, innovation, and achievement for American citizens.

To read more about Executive Mosaic's Wash100 award visit https://www.wash100.com/.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

