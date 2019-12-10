Alion Opens New Global Headquarters In McLean, Va

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for defense and intelligence agencies, is proud to announce its new headquarters location is now open at the Boro Tower in McLean, Va.

"Alion's new corporate headquarters reflects the cutting edge innovation and technology solutions that we are providing to our defense and intelligence customers every day," said Alion CEO Steve Schorer. "We look forward to welcoming our customers and our employees to our new corporate location."

In addition to its new corporate office, Alion has more than 55 locations across the United States and provides mission support to its customers across the globe. Alion also operates more than 25 research lab facilities to develop next-generation solutions to global security challenges.

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities to design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit alionscience.com.

