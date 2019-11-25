Alion Opens New Prototyping, Integration, and Acquisition Center to Support Naval Air Systems Command

"We have steadily increased our footprint in PAX River. With the growing demand for Alion's ISR sensors and platform integration, force protection ISR, and PED analytics and automation, this expansion enables us to scale up to meet increasing demands for our technology solutions. We started with about 400 sq. ft. of space 3 years ago. Since then we expanded to 5,284 sq. ft. to house our program and administrative support staff, and added a 20,000 sq. ft. integration facility to support current NAVAIR requirements," said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We plan to add an additional 11,000 sq. ft. of space within the next 12 months for a total 37,000 sq. ft. of administrative and integration space."

This one-day event featured tours of the facility, briefings and hands-on technology demonstrations by Alion Engineering Teams and Subject Matter Experts in Artificial Intelligence; Platform Integration; Electronic Warfare; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Big Data Platform; and Cyber.

Featured technologies and solutions included:

Accelerated Hardware Solutions

Microelectronics Anti-Obsolescence Solutions

Sensor Augmented Virtual Artificial Intelligence Sandbox

Big Data Platform

USCYBERCIN

Stratosphere Multi-Mission Platform Integration

Minotaur

Rapid Integration and Deployed ISR Operations

Rapid Prototyping and Integration

Spectrum Dominance

Systems Engineering

Obsolescence and Industrial Base

Lifecycle and Component Engineering

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

