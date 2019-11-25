Alion Opens New Prototyping, Integration, and Acquisition Center to Support Naval Air Systems Command
Nov 25, 2019, 12:28 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, held an open house to celebrate the opening of its new Prototyping, Integration, and Acquisition Center supporting the Naval Air Systems (NAVAIR) Command at Patuxent River (PAX River).
"We have steadily increased our footprint in PAX River. With the growing demand for Alion's ISR sensors and platform integration, force protection ISR, and PED analytics and automation, this expansion enables us to scale up to meet increasing demands for our technology solutions. We started with about 400 sq. ft. of space 3 years ago. Since then we expanded to 5,284 sq. ft. to house our program and administrative support staff, and added a 20,000 sq. ft. integration facility to support current NAVAIR requirements," said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We plan to add an additional 11,000 sq. ft. of space within the next 12 months for a total 37,000 sq. ft. of administrative and integration space."
This one-day event featured tours of the facility, briefings and hands-on technology demonstrations by Alion Engineering Teams and Subject Matter Experts in Artificial Intelligence; Platform Integration; Electronic Warfare; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Big Data Platform; and Cyber.
Featured technologies and solutions included:
- Accelerated Hardware Solutions
- Microelectronics Anti-Obsolescence Solutions
- Sensor Augmented Virtual Artificial Intelligence Sandbox
- Big Data Platform
- USCYBERCIN
- Stratosphere Multi-Mission Platform Integration
- Minotaur
- Rapid Integration and Deployed ISR Operations
- Rapid Prototyping and Integration
- Spectrum Dominance
- Systems Engineering
- Obsolescence and Industrial Base
- Lifecycle and Component Engineering
ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.
SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation
