Alion Ranked a Washington Technology Top 100 2021 Federal Contractor

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been named a Top 100 Federal Contractor by Washington Technology. Alion moved up in the Washington Technology Top 100 listing, ranking number 29 this year compared to 36 in 2020, moving ahead of other key competitors. Washington Technology ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during fiscal 2020. The rankings are based on the analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, professional services, telecommunications, and other high-tech services areas.

"We are honored and proud to be recognized by Washington Technology as one of the top federal contractors for 2021," said Steve Schorer, Alion CEO. "We continue to assess our franchise offerings to position the company to meet national priorities and best serve our customers and their missions. Being recognized a leading company is a testament to the hard work of our entire team."

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

