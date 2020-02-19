Alion Selected As A Participant In The USAF Future Of Wargaming Showcase In Las Vegas

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it is selected to demonstrate its "Virtual Sandbox" technology at the USAF Future of Wargaming Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 25 – 26, 2020. Alion was one of 24 companies selected to participate from 78 submissions. Demonstrations will be presented to AFWERX, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Joint Forces.

Alion will demonstrate its "Virtual Sandbox" a mixed-reality (MR) tactical wargaming system. This product, along with the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE), managed and operated by Alion, will support development of the cloud-based, DevSecOps driven, wargaming Novel Distributed Integrated Concept Environment (NoDICE). The Alion solution creates live virtual simulations for wargaming by integrating with numerous data sets, including: Radio Frequency (RF); Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Full Motion Video (FMV); and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC). The team has integrated Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable real world experiences from the users/operators as well as real time model development. The architecture enables rapid integration of commercially developed capabilities.

"Alion's solution for wargaming aligns to the DoD's DevSecOps Reference Design while pulling in lessons learned from the DoD's Big Data Platform (BDP) and the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE)," said Alion Senior Vice President of Cyber Network Solutions Katie Selbe. "Alion pairs off-the-shelf technology from the government and commercial sectors with Open Source Software (OSS) to take advantage of innovations and best practices for wargaming. This has allowed the team to rapidly create 2D, 3D, AR, VR, and other solutions for wargaming and training."

ABOUT AFWERX



Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. To learn more about AFWERX, visit: www.afwerx.af.mil

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

