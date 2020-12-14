Alion Small Business Liaison Officer Clairesse Jackson is a Recipient of the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council's 2020 Chairman's Award for Outstanding Service and Impact

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Clairesse Jackson, Alion's Small Business Liaison Officer, is an awardee the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council's 2020 Chairman's (CRMSDC) Award for Outstanding Service and Impact.

The Capital Region Minority Development Council is a regional council of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Ms. Jackson is being recognized with her fellow committee members for their exceptional performance.

The Committee stated "The Chairman's Award for Outstanding Service and Impact is being given to the CRMSDC Certification Committee for their demonstrated passion for diversity and inclusion. Your performance has set the bar of excellence for Council operations. Your work speaks for itself and it enables minority entrepreneurs to reach higher heights. As a role model you inspire others."

"It is a privilege to serve as a member of the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council and on the CRMSDC Certification Committee. Working with minority businesses and individuals to advance their business and align them for future success is very rewarding," said Clairesse Jackson, Alion's Small Business Liaison Officer. "I am humbled to receive this award, but more importantly am humbled to be able to help our business community in this capacity."

ABOUT CAPITAL REGION MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc.® (NMSDC®) is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The Capital Region Minority Development Council is a regional council of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

