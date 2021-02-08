Alion to Participate in U.S. Air Force AFWERX Reimagining Energy for the Department of Defense (DoD)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announced today that it will be a participate in the U.S. Air Force AFWERX Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenge on February 9, 2021. There were over 1,000 submissions to the challenge, with 170+ companies selected to pitch their cutting-edge ideas to a panel of evaluators and subject matter experts to help the DoD rethink the way they generate, transmit, store, and use energy.

AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force's innovation catalyst, recently launched the Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenge, that aims to reduce the U.S. military's reliance on fossil fuels and accelerate its shift toward renewable and resilient energy sources. This effort supports the DoD's mission to deter conflict and ensure the nation's security, and it also stands to supercharge the clean energy industry.

"Alion is honored to be included in this showcase and excited to be able to demonstrate our technology and solutions to support such an important global DoD energy effort," said John Eubank, Alion's Director of Artificial Intelligence. "This is a phenomenal opportunity to apply Alion's expertise to solve and contribute to the future of resilient energy production, transmission, use and storage for the DoD and to come together with other leader's in the energy industry to solve this global issue."

Alion's subject matter experts will present Fortis AI and Big Data Platform (BDP) technologies and solutions. Fortis AI is an Alion developed algo gymnasium for the rapid processing of text- based data sets using a highly scalable cloud-based architecture. BDP is a government-owned knowledge management platform for securely processing massive data sets at the speed of DoD operations. BDP and Fortis AI provide a comprehensive architecture for storing, processing, and deriving value from the DoD's Energy Data. These capabilities create a knowledge management capability for Energy Data Scientists to explore DoD energy policy, education, usage, and other data sets and then provide recommendations and solution implementation to enable and monitor change in the DoD Energy Culture.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. To learn more about AFWERX, visit: www.afwerx.af.mil -

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

