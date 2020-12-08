Alion to Present Vision of the Next Generation Propagation Tool in a 'Fast and Furious' Three Dimensional World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it will be presenting the Next Generation Propagation Tool in a "Fast and Furious" Three Dimensional World during a Defense Systems Information Analysis Center (DSIAC) webinar on December 16, 2020 from 12:00 to 12:45 pm.

Alion will present the vision of the next-generation radio frequency (RF) propagation tool and how it will overcome the challenges of modern, three-dimensional (3-D), radio frequency network planning. The solutions include using 3-D ray tracing and leveraging the parallel processing power of graphics processing units to provide a real-time, highly-accurate, fully 3-D propagation solution. The environment model is derived from geographic information system and geometry data. This representation employs varying levels of detail, allowing the user to model greater fidelity in urban areas while applying less fidelity to open space and rural areas and optimize the simulation to the highest fidelity data available. The model applies to any scale propagation problem, from interior office networks with hundreds of nodes to communication links between satellites and base stations, and accommodates any frequency, including millimeter-wave bands and beyond.

"The advent of 5G networks and the pervasiveness of spectrum-dependent systems complicate the electromagnetic operational environment and make reliable network planning essential to command and control," said Emma Morgenstern, Alion Spectrum Software Engineer. "Propagation analysis has historically sacrificed either speed or accuracy, but contemporary environments and equipment variety require precision and real-time flexibility to guarantee dependable, networking solutions. We are excited to present our tools, capabilities and expertise in spectrum dominance and propagation tools."

To learn more about DSIAC webinars, click here.

ABOUT DSIAC

The Defense Systems Information Analysis Center (DSIAC) is a component of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD's) Information Analysis Center (IAC) enterprise, serving the defense enterprise of the DoD and federal government users and their supporting academia and industry partners.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

