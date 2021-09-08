Aliquippa Native, Pro Football Hall Of Famer Mike Ditka Endorses Jason Richey For PA Governor

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A storied Aliquippa native has endorsed Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey for governor.

Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and player for the Chicago Bears and Aliquippa graduate, said he believes that Richey would be a tough leader who would bring change and solutions to Pennsylvania and steel towns like their shared hometown.

"Tough places make tough people," Ditka said. "Like me, Jason Richey has watched the struggle that communities like our hometown of Aliquippa have battled through, and I know that not a day goes by where those communities, their challenges and how to improve them aren't on his mind. Jason is a tough leader who, if elected governor, has the resolve to help communities like Aliquippa solve their problems."

Richey announced the endorsement on KDKA Radio with Larry Richert Wednesday morning. It's the first of dozens of endorsements Richey's campaign will announce in the coming weeks.

"I'm humbled and honored to have received the support of one of Aliquippa's most respected natives," Richey said. "If there's anyone who knows what it takes to succeed, it's Mike Ditka. 'Iron Mike' preached discipline as a key to success throughout his storied football career, and I firmly believe that's one of the traits I will bring to Harrisburg as a leader."

