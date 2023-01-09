Alira Health Accelerates Global Growth and Secures Additional $58M Capital Injection

Advancing the Mission of Partnering with Patients to Democratize Life Sciences Research

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health , a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional US$58 million in capital funding, further strengthening its position as a global leader in humanizing healthcare. This investment accelerates Alira Health's delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions.

Alira Health is focused on new opportunities brought into effect in the United States by federal rules preventing the blocking of electronic health information (EHI) under the 21st Century Cures Act. This allows patients ownership and control over their own data, and is seen as a game-changer for patients' ability to engage in healthcare in powerful new ways. In an interview with Patient Engagement HIT, Micky Tripathi, the leader of the US Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) noted that "patient data access under the 21st Century Cures Act is a first step in building a culture of patient empowerment."

"With the Cures Act empowering patients to access their own data, Alira Health is well positioned with a significant tailwind in our favor, as we have been preparing for this major paradigm shift for years," said Gabriele Brambilla , CEO and Co-Founder of Alira Health. "We are executing on our winning strategy to become a patient-centric solutions provider, enabled by innovative technologies that will collect clinical and real-world data directly from patients, powerfully informing the development of new drugs and devices. Our investors are excited to share our vision and support us in our mission to positively impact the life of every patient."

"At Alira Health, we are ready for this revolutionary new world in which patients own their data, and are empowered not only to improve their own health, but also to help improve the health of others and solve medical problems," said Benjamin Chambon, CCO and Co-Founder of Alira Heath. "Patient data will illuminate the patient journey for life sciences companies, guiding the direction of research and development. The result will be the democratization of life sciences research."

Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more: www.alirahealth.com

SOURCE Alira Health