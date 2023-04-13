Aliro Quantum Celebrates World Quantum Day As Momentum for Quantum Networking Accelerates Worldwide

Expanded customer engagements, leadership hires and new packaged solutions further Aliro's mission of building the world's first scalable quantum networks

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , The Quantum Networking Company™, celebrates World Quantum Day by acknowledging the company's achievements over the past twelve months. As the understanding of the need for scalable quantum networks gains traction, Aliro Quantum expanded its leadership, engineering, sales, and marketing teams, tripled its customer engagements and doubled its number of partnerships.

The company also continued to develop the foundational technologies needed for quantum networks, and launched AliroNet™ , a comprehensive multipurpose entanglement-based Quantum Network solution. This solution was recently selected to provide the quantum network control and orchestration for the EPB Quantum Network, powered by Qubitekk , America's first industry-led, commercially available quantum network. AliroNet™ will provide essential capabilities by enabling the seamless and reliable configuration, management and control of the EPB Quantum Network, as well as providing the user interface to EPB Quantum Network customers. Aliro Quantum is also excited to participate in the EPB Gig City Goes Quantum learning and development initiative.

"The next technological revolution will be in quantum, and Aliro is well-positioned to build on this record-setting year and take advantage of the massive and disruptive opportunity quantum networking represents," said Jim Ricotta, CEO and Chairman of Aliro Quantum. "We have the team and the expertise in place, and our AliroNet solution will further our mission of building commercial-grade scalable quantum networks of the future."

Billions have been invested in quantum computing to date, but networking will be a requirement to scare these systems inside data centers, and across local area networks, metro area networks, and wide area networks. Aliro brought together a world-class team of experts in both quantum communications and classical networking to solve this problem along with announcing partnerships and collaboration with ecosystem leaders like the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN) and the Center for Quantum Networks (CQN) Industry Advisory Board. In addition, Aliro secured several contracts through AFWERX, a program from the U.S. Air Force focused on expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

The company's momentum did not go unnoticed. It was named a 2022 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and won gold in the 2023 Govies Government Security Awards for Network Security .

"Entanglement-based quantum networking is capable of enabling quantum-safe communications and scaling quantum computers within data centers and the cloud," said Bill Tanzola, principal director at Accenture. "Companies like Aliro Quantum are developing solutions which provide the networking, control, and overall orchestration to make it all easier to deploy entanglement-based quantum networks. Being able to easily design this infrastructure is also critical and companies like Aliro Quantum provide tools to easily design and simulate these systems."

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks.

Aliro also works with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Additionally, Aliro is involved in several quantum networking standards groups at IEEE and QED-C

