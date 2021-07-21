Aliro Quantum Secures Contracts from U.S. Air Force to Accelerate Development of Quantum Network Simulation and Control Technologies

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum today announced it has secured several contracts through AFWERX , a program from the U.S. Air Force focused on expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Aliro is using the funding to advance the development of critical software needed to design and operate quantum networks.

Like classical networks, quantum networks require hardware independent control plane software to manage data exchange between layers, allocate resources, and control synchronization. Networked quantum computers are needed to run transformational quantum applications such as 'physics-based' secure communications and distributed quantum computing.

"A unified control plane is one of several foundational technologies that Aliro is focused on as the first networking company of the quantum era," said Jim Ricotta, Aliro CEO. "Receiving Air Force contracts to advance this core technology validates our approach and helps accelerate the time to market for this and other technologies needed to realize the potential of quantum communication."

Aliro is bringing classical networking know-how to quantum networking by delivering Quantum Entanglement as a Service (EaaS) to enable the distribution of entangled quantum states between nodes. Aliro's software control plane and simulation technology provide the foundation for enabling EaaS on today's quantum networks. EaaS is the key technology for the unhackable secure networks of today and the quantum internet of tomorrow.

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum is a quantum networking platform company that spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University. Aliro is leading the charge on quantum network market creation by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build powerful quantum systems. Aliro is designing quantum network simulation and emulation tools while partnering with national labs and hardware vendors including Air Force Research Labs, National Science Foundation, IBM Q Network, Rigetti, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, and Hyperion Research to make scalable quantum computing accessible. To learn more, visit https://aliroquantum.com .

