Aliro Quantum Selected to Present on Quantum Networking and Showcase AliroNet™ at Quantum World Congress this Quarter

Aliro CEO, Jim Ricotta, to moderate and speak on State of Quantum Communications panel

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , The Quantum Networking Company™, today announced that CEO, Jim Ricotta, has been invited to lead the panel discussion, Quantum Communications: State of the Domain, at Quantum World Congress , a three-day event which will take place November 29-December 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The company will also showcase AliroNet™, its recently-launched comprehensive multipurpose entanglement-based Quantum Network solution, in Booth 308 at Quantum World Congress.

Ricotta's panel discussion will take place on Wednesday November 30 at 3:10 pm ET at Quantum World Congress and will cover the key issues facing the quantum communications community, including the most promising advances, potential use cases, and industry applications.

Stop by Booth 308 at Quantum World Congress to see AliroNet™, the quantum networking solution used to emulate multipurpose entanglement-based quantum networks, implement small scale pilots, and deploy full-scale universal entanglement-based quantum networks. AliroNet™ is delivered as a service and includes Aliro Simulator, Aliro Orchestrator, Aliro Controller, and AlirOS™.

About Jim Ricotta

Ricotta has served as CEO of Aliro since 2019. A highly experienced deep tech CEO he previously served as CEO of four venture-backed networking and security companies. Ricotta has launched networking companies and product lines in new spaces, and successfully sold emerging networking businesses to Cisco, IBM, and Ericsson.

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks.

Aliro also works with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Additionally, Aliro is involved in several quantum networking standards groups at IEEE and QED-C.

