Aliro Surges Ahead As The Leader In Quantum Network Technologies With New Products, Research, and Funding

"The quantum internet will enable transformative applications with wide-ranging societal impacts, including physics-based secure communications, ultra-precise long-baseline astronomy, and advances in medical imaging," said Aliro Quantum CTO Prineha Narang, PhD. "But to build these networks, telecom and government organizations have an immediate need for accurate simulation and emulation tools. Aliro is proud to unveil pioneering research and simulation products, significant milestones on our mission to make quantum technologies accessible with a write-once-run-anywhere cloud platform."

Aliro will introduce two new quantum simulation products with superior usability and accuracy to help quantum R&D departments significantly reduce the time and budget associated with distributed quantum computing development:

Aliro™ Q.Compute (AQC) is a hardware-independent quantum computing development environment with an intuitive UX, access to a variety of quantum computing backends, and a robust set of optimization schemes. AQC's noise-expert compiler makes the necessary transformations to quantum circuits, freeing quantum R&D teams of constraint considerations and costly suboptimal hardware choices.

Aliro™ Q.Network (AQN) is a quantum network simulator that assists in each step of building near-term quantum networks: creating a network architecture, optimizing network protocols, modeling control schemes, and running applications. AQN helps customers visualize performance and resource estimations, rapidly unlocking their optimal network.

"Honeywell partnered with Aliro recently to research an exciting new technology for quantum communications," said Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions. "We look forward to further collaboration to build the foundations of quantum networking, which will be key to scaling up quantum processing capabilities."

Also at the summit, Narang will be speaking on the panel, Quantum Computing Software, Architecture & Simulation at 4 pm on October 8th. On the panel, she will discuss Aliro's latest findings and work on co-design of quantum software and the need for quantum network simulation and emulation.

The quantum networking market is projected to grow to $5.5 Billion in the next 5 years. "Our current studies indicate that the adoption of quantum computing in both the public and private sector is on the rise for the foreseeable future," said Bob Sorensen, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing at Hyperion Research . "One of the next great challenges for the quantum computing sector is the ability to scale up processing capabilities through the use of quantum networking. The expertise that Aliro brings to quantum networking development could contribute significantly to progress in that critical area."

About Aliro Quantum

Aliro Quantum is a distributed quantum computing cloud platform created by a team of researchers that spun out of Harvard's Quantum Information Science Lab in 2019. The company is already offering the most accurate, hardware-agnostic quantum network simulation and emulation tools, helping organizations around the world accelerate their quantum development. Aliro is led by co-founder and CTO Prihena Narang, PhD, Professor at the NarangLab of Harvard University; and CEO Jim Ricotta, who previously launched startups into emerging networking fields that resulted in exits to Cisco and IBM of $1B. The company has partnered with industry leaders including IBM Q Network, Rigetti, and Honeywell Quantum Solutions and is on the forefront of distributed quantum computing research. To learn more, visit aliroquantum.com .

