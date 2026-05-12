ALIRT Insurance Research: U.S. Life Insurance Industry In Transition

ALIRT Insurance Research's latest industry report, Life Insurance Industry in Transition: 2022– 2026, examines the strategic, financial, and regulatory developments reshaping the U.S. life insurance and annuity sector over the past four and a half years.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIRT's latest white paper details how higher interest rates, record annuity sales, increased reinsurance activity, and the growing influence of private investment firms and global insurers have accelerated structural changes across the U.S. life insurance industry.

According to ALIRT, the post-2022 environment represented a significant departure from the prolonged low-interest-rate era that followed the 2008-2009 financial crisis, boosting investment yields and product profitability for insurers while also fueling unprecedented demand for fixed and fixed indexed annuities.

Among the report's principal findings:

Individual annuity sales experienced historic growth from 2022 through 2025, with the ALIRT Life Composite reporting annual increases exceeding 20% in 2022-2024.





Reinsurance utilization accelerated sharply, with general account reserves ceded by ALIRT Life Composite insurers more than doubling between 2020 and 2025.





Life insurers continued shifting investment portfolios toward less liquid assets, including privately placed bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage loans, and alternative investments.





Privately owned insurance organizations significantly expanded their presence in the U.S. life insurance market through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and aggressive growth in spread-based products such as fixed indexed annuities and pension risk transfer business.





Publicly-traded insurers undertook numerous strategic transactions aimed at improving profitability, reducing capital strain, and enhancing shareholder returns, including business exits, reinsurance agreements, and partnerships with private asset managers.

The report also outlines substantial activity among mutual insurers and foreign insurance organizations, particularly Japanese insurers, which continued expanding their footprint in the U.S. life and annuity market through acquisitions and strategic investments.

In response to these industry developments, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and state regulators have implemented or proposed several new regulatory initiatives focused on reserve adequacy, investment classifications, capital requirements, and foreign reinsurance oversight.

ALIRT's analysis also addresses policyholder implications stemming from ownership changes and reinsurance transactions, emphasizing that legal obligations to policyholders ultimately remain with the issuing insurance company.

The report concludes that the major themes defining the industry since 2022 — including annuity growth, expanding reinsurance activity, alternative investment allocations, and strategic consolidation — are likely to persist in the near term, though evolving regulation could eventually alter the pace or direction of these trends.

For more information, please contact Ricky Cheney at [email protected]

About ALIRT Insurance Research

ALIRT Insurance Research is an independent financial analysis firm specializing in monitoring insurer solvency and performance trends for institutional clients. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, ALIRT provides analytical insights that assist organizations in managing insurance company exposure and maintaining fiduciary oversight.

SOURCE ALIRT Insurance Research