ALIRT Sees Continued Proliferation Of New - and Growth Of Existing - Risk Retention Groups As Market Pricing Remains Firm

News provided by

ALIRT Insurance Research

17 May, 2023, 09:17 ET

In a recent client release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of its Risk Retention Group composite as of 2022 financial filings.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to ALIRT Research's recent market review, Risk Retention Groups (RRGs) represent a small but important sector of the overall U.S. P&C industry. While writing less than 1% of overall industry direct premium in 2022, these insurers continue to address niche market needs as commercial insurance rates remain elevated and more traditional carriers tighten terms and conditions and/or exit certain lines of business/geographies altogether. 

In its newly released report, ALIRT provides insight into the 2022 performance trends of its RRG Composite, discussing targeted lines of business, geographical dispersion, premium and earnings trends, as well as capitalization, reinsurance utilization, and ALIRT Score performance.

ALIRT observes that RRG's have struggled to turn an underwriting profit amid strong growth over the past decade but that favorable 2022 financial results may represent a turning point.  That said, ALIRT states that the bespoke nature of this market has historically led to widely disparate financial outcomes for individual risk retention groups, which should invite additional oversight by insurance distributors and regulators.

For an abbreviated version of the report, please contact ALIRT at [email protected]

About ALIRT Insurance Research

ALIRT Insurance Research models the financial performance trends of life, health, and property & casualty insurers versus their peers and respective insurance industry sectors. This work is used by ALIRT's clients to meet due diligence, competitive intelligence, and sales/marketing needs. With over 20 years of experience, long-time insurance market relationships, and an emphasis on service, ALIRT helps its customers go beyond ratings and financial data to enhance and strengthen their insurance carrier oversight efforts.

Media Contact:
David Paul
[email protected]

SOURCE ALIRT Insurance Research

Also from this source

Lloyd's of London Sees Much Improved Underwriting Results in 2022, But Poor Investment Results Sting says ALIRT Insurance Research

US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.