Alisa Johnson, Director of Talent Acquisition and Development

In her new role, Johnson will work with top executives to develop and execute strategies designed to attract top level performers in key markets throughout the eastern U.S. The addition of Johnson's role serves to strengthen the company's position in the mortgage banking industry to ensure Mortgage Network continues to meet and exceed customer and business partner expectations.

"Alisa brings a unique skillset and proven track record of cultivating top talent throughout multiple industries, most recently in the banking industry," said Mortgage Network President Jim Comosa. "Her credentials and experience fit our strategic plan and complement the strength of our leadership team. We're excited to have her onboard."

With almost 20 years' experience in the recruitment and career development arena, most recently serving as assistant vice president/senior talent acquisition specialist at Camden National Bank, Johnson is well versed as a competitive problem-solver and maximizer of strategies and tools designed to attract top level producers and draw new talent into the mortgage banking industry.

"I'm driven by opportunities to transform something strong into something superb," said Johnson. "I build connections and find purpose in determining career fit, and propelling others to excellence. Mortgage Network is perfectly positioned for growth and I'm excited to develop solutions."

Johnson will be based out of the company's Danvers, Massachusetts headquarters, working remotely from her home in Maine during the pandemic.

Johnson can be reached via email at [email protected] and followed on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/johnsonalisa/ .

About Mortgage Network, Inc.

Mortgage Network, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern U.S., with more than 45 branch offices and licenses in 27 states. The company offers a flexible menu of agency direct, portfolio and jumbo solutions and is backed by its proprietary, award-winning technology and a commitment to help mortgage professionals grow their business. Year after year, more than 98 percent of Mortgage Network customers and referral sources say they would recommend the company to family and friends. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network was founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and can be found online at www.mortgagenetworkcareers.com and on Twitter at @MNETMortgage.com.

