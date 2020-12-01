Alisha Stottsberry Joins Heritage Health Solutions as the Vice President of Corrections

"We are excited to welcome Alisha to the Heritage team. Her experience in correctional health care is a game changer for Heritage," said Clark. "Her vast experience during her career in correctional health care will allow Heritage to bring a much-needed solution to our customers and patients."

While working in the Emergency Room at a rural hospital, Alisha quickly learned how to wear many hats due the hospitals lack of resources and specialties. She is no stranger to hard work and enjoys a fast-paced work environment which blends perfectly with correctional healthcare. She lends her expertise to multiple areas of Heritage, including creating nationally compliant policy and procedures, contract negotiations, recruiting and talent acquisition, and many other facets of correctional medicine.

Alisha has over 25 years of experience in Correctional Medical Services and Health Care Operations. During her career, she has gained considerable insight and has held positions at every level, from Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) to Regional Vice President. Alisha has used her extensive knowledge to coordinate the design and implementation of multiple special projects for correctional health care. Alisha's dedication to world-class care and extensive knowledge of correctional medical services puts her in a position to provide an elite level of service to Heritage's clients.

About Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated health care management to correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing our clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. We manage costs, utilization, and quality, which leads to optimal health care outcomes.

