Alison Betts Joins Applied BioMath, LLC, as Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation

CONCORD, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry leader in applying systems and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to accelerate and de-risk drug research and development, is proud to welcome Alison Betts, as Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation. In this role, Alison will collaborate with partners to introduce mechanistic and systems pharmacology modeling approaches at preclinical and clinical stages to de-risk drug programs within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Prior to joining Applied BioMath, Alison had an extensive modeling and simulation career at Pfizer, Inc., beginning in Sandwich, UK in 1994. In 2007, she transferred to the translational research group in Groton, CT. Most recently, she was a member of the translational modeling and simulation group in the biomedicines design department in Cambridge, MA, where she was the translational modeling and simulation lead supporting the oncology research unit.

During her career at Pfizer, Inc. Alison supported many research units including pain, cardiovascular, antibacterials, inflammation and immunology, immuno-oncology, and oncology to establish the use of modeling and translational pharmacology to drive projects and increase efficiency and effectiveness in achieving portfolio goals. In these roles she provided modeling and simulation support to small and large molecule therapeutics at different stages of research and development. Alison specializes in modeling and simulation of novel biotherapeutic drugs, including antibody drug conjugates, bispecific biologics, T-cell engagers, in order to understand complex mechanisms, validate targets, and translate to the clinic.

Alison graduated from St. Andrews University, Scotland, UK with a first-class honors degree in biochemistry. She is completing her PhD studies at the University of Leiden, The Netherlands on 'QSP modeling of biotherapeutic drugs in oncology.'

"We are thrilled to have Alison join the team!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Applied BioMath. "Her extensive experience as a modeling and simulation leader in industry brings even more expertise to the collaborations and value we have with our scientific partners and our internal modeling teams."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

